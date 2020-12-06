5 Reasons We Can't Wait For Mahershala Ali's Blade

I love Blade. I mean, who doesn’t? The first is a classic, the second is somehow even better than the first, and the third movie…well, the third movie is okay. I’ll just leave it at that. But when news broke that Marvel/Disney was going to be rebooting the character, and not only that, but that Mahershala Ali would be donning the shades, my mind kind of exploded.

That’s because I love Mahershala Ali. He’s already played two Marvel characters in Luke Cage’s Cottonmouth and Uncle Aaron (as a voice) in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, so he’s no stranger to the world of comics. But Blade is different. A lot different, actually, and that’s why I’m super excited for this new movie. Almost as excited as I am for Moon Knight coming to Disney+. But this isn’t about Moon Knight. It’s about Blade! And here are 5 reasons why I can’t wait for the highly anticipated Blade movie. Because, just as Blade once said: “When you understand the nature of a thing… you know what it’s capable of.”