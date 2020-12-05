It's Not Only Hamilton: How Broadway Movies And Streaming Took A Major Step This Year

Even a fabulously dramatic music number couldn’t buffer the news that is 2020 as a whole. It has not been an easy year by any means – a recent ad quite literally likened the year to being the perfect match with Satan to the tune of Taylor Swift’s “Love Story.” So, yeah, that sums it up. Every industry has been hit in a different way, with the entertainment side of things suffering a tough blow due to the large lack of gatherings in theaters whether it be for concerts, stage performances or movie showings. Though amidst the mess, streaming and Broadway joined forces in unique and unexpected ways, most notably with the massive success of Hamilton’s release on Disney+ over the summer. Every cloud has a silver lining, so let’s break into song and talk about this one.