Spider-Man 3’s Zendaya Expertly Dodges Questions About The Return Of Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing. And while Black Widow and Phase Four were delayed a full year, a number of exciting new installments are currently underway. Chief among them is Spider-Man 3, which is currently in the midst of filming in Atlanta. Fans are eager to catch up with Tom Holland's title character following the cliffhanger ending of Far From Home, as well as other characters like MJ and Doctor Strange. Actress Zendaya was recently asked about the popular fan theory that past Spideys Tobey Maguise and Andrew Garfield would have a role in the threequel,