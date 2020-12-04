Spider-Man 3’s Zendaya Expertly Dodges Questions About The Return Of Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing. And while Black Widow and Phase Four were delayed a full year, a number of exciting new installments are currently underway. Chief among them is Spider-Man 3, which is currently in the midst of filming in Atlanta. Fans are eager to catch up with Tom Holland's title character following the cliffhanger ending of Far From Home, as well as other characters like MJ and Doctor Strange. Actress Zendaya was recently asked about the popular fan theory that past Spideys Tobey Maguise and Andrew Garfield would have a role in the threequel,
Zendaya joined the MCU in Spider-Man: Homecoming, with her character Michelle/MJ also appearing in the first sequel Far From Home. Fans are eager to see what comes next for her in Spider-Man 3, which will feature Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in a significant role. Fans are hoping that the live-action Spider-Man multiverse is started in the process, possibly featuring the past version of the web slinger. Zendaya recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, to which she quickly responded:
I can neither confirm nor deny.
Smart thinking. Zendaya has been keeping the secrets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since she before Spider-Man: Homecoming starting filming back in 2016. As such, she's not going to be convinced into admitting there are three version of the hero in the upcoming threequel. Instead, the fan theories will likely continue for the foreseeable future as the movie is still in the filming process.
Zendaya's comments on Jimmy Kimmel Live! are short and sweet, but certainly don't discourage the ongoing debate about Spider-Man 3's contents. You can watch her expertly dodge the query by Jimmy Kimmel in the video below. It's almost as though the recent Emmy winner has spider-senses of her own.
The MCU is known for its famously tight security, with the cast and crew of the movies keeping its contents under wraps for years. It's only until after the release fo each new installment that frank conversations about their contents can finally happen. So we'll just have to wait and see if Marvel Studios ends up revealing anything about Spider-Man 3, and the possibility of seeing past versions of the hero back on the big screen.
As previously mentioned, these fan theories are largely connected to Benedict Cumberbatch's mysterious role in Spider-Man 3. His magical hero's second movie is titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and has the potential to greatly expand the overall shared universe. So when it was announced that Strange would factor into the third Spider-Man movie, the possibilities seemed endless.
Given how much time both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield spent playing Peter Parker on the big screen, it's unclear if either actor would even be interested in returning to the role. But it's certainly a crossover moment that fans would go nuts for, especially after the success of the Oscar winning animated blockbusters Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
Spider-Man 3 is currently expected to hit theaters December 17th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.