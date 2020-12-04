George Miller Reveals Plans To Work Actor Hugh Keays-Byrne Into Furiosa Following His Death

That reminiscence from George Miller above pertains to the first time Hugh Keays-Byrne made a mark on the Mad Max franchise, courtesy of casting the actor in that first 1979 film as the baddie known as Toecutter. One of the instrumental figures in the breakdown of former lawman turned wasteland vigilante Max Rockatansky, then played by actor Mel Gibson, his menace would help carry the film into the history books. Eventually, two more sequels, Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome would come to pass, before a huge hiatus would see setbacks and struggles beset the eventual delivery of Mad Max: Fury Road 30 years after what was presumed to be the final film in the series.