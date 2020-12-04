Zack Snyder Drops An Image To ‘Begin’ The Hype For His Justice League

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life in theaters, with plenty of peaks and valleys along the way. One of the low points of the franchise came with 2017's Justice League, which failed to connect with audiences and underperformed at the box office. But Zack Snyder's original vision for the project is coming to HBO Max next year, following some reshoots and extensive editing. And now the visionary filmmaker has shared a photo of this process, trying to "start" hype for the alternate cut.
Calls for the Snyder Cut came shortly after Justice League hit theaters. This is because when Zack Snyder departed the set due to a family tragedy, Joss Whedon stepped in and drastically altered the DC blockbuster. The Snyder Cut will become a reality on HBO Max, and it looks like Snyder is hard at work finishing the long-awaited movie. Check it out below.
Well, this is certainly exciting. As you can tell, Zack Snyder has begun a new phase of Justice League's road to HBO Max next year. In the image we can see Snyder and company in an editing bay, helping to complete his version of the movie. With new footage being added thanks to both reshoots and cut scenes, there's no telling how much Snyder's vision for Justice League will alter from the one that ultimately made its way to theaters.
Zack Snyder's post to Vero was careful to keep anticipation for the Snyder Cut at a high, while also not sharing any of the movie's mysterious contents. The screen simply has a title card that reads "picture start", which will eventually be removed when Zack Snyder's Justice League it hits HBO Max. It's unclear if sound or visuals are being worked on, and how much of the alternate cut has actually been completed thus far.
From what we've learned in the years since Justice League hit theaters, the movie was greatly altered from the one that Zack Snyder originally planned. Much more comedy was added to the film, and a variety of characters were cut including Darkseid, Iris Wes, and Aquaman's Vulko. And now that Snyder has four installments on HBO Max, he's also adding to the story in mysterious ways.
Obviously Justice League told its own story, but Zack Snyder was doing a ton of world building for the future of the DCEU. These plans never came to fruition as a result of the movie's disappointing performance, but that won't stop Snyder from showing what he originally intended to do with the shared universe. And who knows, maybe fan reaction could inspire Warner Bros. to move forward with some of these concepts and characters.
Zack Snyder was the filmmaker who kickstarted the overall DC Extended Universe, filming Man of Steel before going on to helm Batman v Superman and Justice League in quick succession. But once the latter movie failed to perform at the box office, Warner Bros. seemed to pivot away from crossovers and into director-based solo flicks.
The Snyder Cut is expected to hit HBO Max on 2021.