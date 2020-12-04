Zack Snyder Drops An Image To ‘Begin’ The Hype For His Justice League

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life in theaters, with plenty of peaks and valleys along the way. One of the low points of the franchise came with 2017's Justice League, which failed to connect with audiences and underperformed at the box office. But Zack Snyder's original vision for the project is coming to HBO Max next year, following some reshoots and extensive editing. And now the visionary filmmaker has shared a photo of this process, trying to "start" hype for the alternate cut.