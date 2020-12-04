5 Reasons To Watch The Live-Action Mulan Now That It's Free On Disney+

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Mulan was meant to be one of Disney's major theatrical releases in 2020. Of course, as with all theatrical releases, that plan hit some snags. Disney delayed for most of the year, hoping that theaters would be open and audiences would return. Unfortunately, those thigs did not happen. This led Disney to take Mulan in a unique direction as far as distribution. The movie was put on the Disney+ streaming service, as had happened with other films as well. In the case of though Mulan, it was priced at $29.99, on top of one already needing a Disney+ subscription. It's unclear how many people actually sprung for that additional cost, but if you're one of the people who did not, there's good news. Mulan is now available for no additional fee, as long as you're a current subscriber to Disney+, of course.