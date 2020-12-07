Innocence Short Film Casts Light On Down Syndrome Perception

It’s often the case when you do see a character with Down Syndrome on screen, what you see is a depiction of somebody who is saintly, who is very sweet-natured; they’re kind of not portrayed as complex characters that have anger, frustration, wants, needs, desires, the capability to do good things as well as the capabilities for bad things. And this was something which my brother felt was not representative of who he was, or who people with Down Syndrome at large are, because just like me and you, they’re very complex individuals who have capacity to do good things and bad things.