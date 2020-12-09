Home Alone: The 10 Most Serious Injuries Marv And Harry Had In Both Movies, Ranked

Let’s be honest – the Home Alone movies are not realistic at all. I could do a whole other article about each and every single instance in both movies how the timeframes don’t add up, how Kevin can literally boobytrap a whole entire house and make macaroni and cheese within an hour, or how he somehow goes all the way through NYC from Chelsea to Battery Park within an hour as well. But that’s not what this article is for. Today, we are talking about the top ten seriously bad or fatal injuries that Marv and Harry received.

For context, I re-watched both Home Alone movies and rated each booby trap/injury on a scale of 1-5 (one being not that horrible with five leading to death), so you’re not going to see every single injury. But be prepared for a bloody doozy of a list, as these are the ones that ranked highest, from extremely damaging to likely fatal.