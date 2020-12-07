Apparently, Kristen Stewart And A Bunch Of The Happiest Season Team Got Really Sick With COVID At The Start Of The Pandemic

Happiest Season has become a massive hit for Hulu and it's one of the biggest new holiday offerings of 2020, a year when we probably need more of that sort of content than usual. While we're all trying to keep our distance from other people a movie about getting together with family, even if that family is insane, could be just what we all need. However, it turns out that the reality of 2020 actually hit the production of Happiest Season pretty hard, as Aubrey Plaza recently revealed that coronavirus actually worked its way through the set while the movie was filming.