All The Major Love Actually Character Stories, Ranked

After Karen pokes around in her husband's coat and finds the necklace she thinks it's for her, only to be let down on Christmas Eve when the present she thinks is a necklace is actually a Joni Mitchell CD. Restraining herself, Karen goes to the bedroom to cry it out before confronting her husband with one of the most tragic comments in any romantic comedy and says he's made a joke of her and their marriage.

This story works so well for numerous reasons: there's a defined villain tempting the previously faithful husband, Emma Thompson's portrayal of a woman in the midst of the biggest crisis of her life, and her ability to put on a happy face and act like nothing is wrong in front of her children, her peers, and everyone at the Christmas pageant. And it leaves the viewer wondering what's next for the couple.