The Rock's Fans May Be Impressed By His Muscles, But Cute New Video Shows His Family Is Not

While most fans would likely take any opportunity to be impressed by Dwayne Johnson, his kids don't seem to know how good they have it. For them, he's just dad, and they see him all the time, especially right now with film production still moving slowly if at all. From the Instagram post it sounds like Johnson has tried this line with his kids before, and they routinely tell him they don't want to see his muscles. Still the definitive way in which they shut him down is pretty funny.