Latest Spider-Man 3 Casting Rumor Would Make Marvel Fans Very Happy

This unconfirmed report comes to us from Murphy's Multiverse, so we should all take this with a grain of salt for the time being. But with actors like Alfred Molina and Andrew Garfield recently reported to reprise their roles for Spider-Man 3, seemingly anything is possible. And with many fans still disappointed that Daredevil and the other Netflix shows were cancelled, finally bringing one of the heroes to the movies would definitely make the fandom happy.