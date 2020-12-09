Latest Spider-Man 3 Casting Rumor Would Make Marvel Fans Very Happy

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in between phases, as various movies were delayed as a result of the pandemic. But there are some very exciting projects in the works by Marvel Studios, including Tom Holland's third Spider-Man solo flick. A ton of shocking casting announcements have been made, with actors from the previous two Spider-Man franchises somehow returning to their roles. And the latest casting rumor would make fans of the MCU very happy, while also resolving a long-standing disappointment. Namely, by including Charlie Cox's Daredevil.
While the MCU became a well-oiled machine on the big screen, the story was expanded through live-action TV shows on Netflix. Five different series began starting with Daredevil, which starred Charlie Cox as the title character. The series ran for three season before all of the shows were suddenly cancelled by the streaming service. Since then fans have been hoping to see him return for the big screen, and that's exactly what the latest Marvel rumor is about.
This unconfirmed report comes to us from Murphy's Multiverse, so we should all take this with a grain of salt for the time being. But with actors like Alfred Molina and Andrew Garfield recently reported to reprise their roles for Spider-Man 3, seemingly anything is possible. And with many fans still disappointed that Daredevil and the other Netflix shows were cancelled, finally bringing one of the heroes to the movies would definitely make the fandom happy.
Netflix created its own corner of the MCU with its myriad live-action shows, with the four main heroes uniting for the Defenders event. Daredevil was the first and by far the most popular, featuring plenty of pulse pounding action as well as the inclusion of iconic characters Kingpin and The Punisher. And while fans held out hope Charlie Cox would finally appear as Matt Murdock on the big screen, the twist ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home seemingly set up this possibility.
Spider-Man: Far From Home ended with Peter and MJ back in New York, before Quentin Tarantino revealed his true identity and framed him for murder from beyond the grave. It was assumed that Tom Holland's character might need some legal assistance, so maybe Peter hired Matt Murdock to represent him? It would be a seemingly organic way for Daredevil to return to the MCU, this time on the big screen.
The possibilities for Spider-Man 3 seem pretty endless, with the recent casting seemingly confirming the live-action multiverse is in the works. These alternate version of Spider-Man will likely come into play thanks to Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, who is only one of the surprising names that have reportedly joined the upcoming threequel. Others include Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina, with Andrew Garfield, Tobey Macguire, Kirsten Dunst, and Emma Stone's names all being thrown around.
Spider-Man 3 is currently filming and is expected to arrive in theaters December 17th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.