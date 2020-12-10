Looks Like Ben Affleck Could Follow In Chris Hemsworth And Zac Efron’s Footsteps In Australia

Leave a Comment
Just as the rumor mill has seemed to indicate Ben Affleck’s relationship with Ana de Armas is getting more serious, the former Caped Crusader may be making a bit of a change of address as well. New reports indicate he may be following in the footsteps of some major a-listers including Zac Efron, Chris Hemsworth and his pal Matt Damon in Australia.
Well, in Byron Bay, New South Wales to be specific. The location has been a celebrity haunt for a while now and it’s all really thanks to Chris Hemsworth, but more on that later. According to the most recent piece of information, Ben Affleck is also looking to jump into the housing market in Byron Bay. Per the Daily Mail, Affleck is allegedly looking for real estate in the area following his pal Matt Damon’s alleged purchase (by the Daily Telegraph) of a $22 million dollar property in the area.
Matt Damon had previously visited Byron Bay to visit with Chris Hemsworth and his family before allegedly looking at property and the new reports indicate that Ben Affleck may be using the same broker Matt Damon did. If true, it’s another instance proving bromances do withstand both time and distance as Affleck and Damon have a long history together, kicking off their careers with Goodwill Hunting. (They will also be appearing in new movie The Last Duel together coming up.)
While not confirmed, the idea isn’t as far-fetched as you might think. A lot of celebrities are flocking to Byron Bay. There’s Chris Hemsworth, who seemingly started the trend when he and his wife Elsa Pataky left Hollywood for calmer waters. (Though it’s worth pointing out Grease star Olivia Newton-John kept a home there for years.) Earlier this year, Zac Efron moved to Byron Bay and seems to call the area home now, even celebrating his birthday there, as well as filming his next project in the country to extend his visa. He even met his new partner Vanessa Valladares there.
Other celebrities who have homes in Byron Bay include model Elyse Knowles and TV presenter Carrie Bickmore, among others. It’s popular for rentals, too, as Kate Moss has spent time in Byron Bay, Australia. If Ben Affleck does buy or rent in the area, it’s unlikely this would be his primary residence, as he still has three kids from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner who aren’t out of the house yet.
One thing that does seem to be confirmed is the fact that Ana de Armas has put her home on the market. She’s reportedly cutting her Venice property out of her life and has moved into Ben Affleck’s primary residence in Los Angeles. If that latter part is accurate, she may be able to spend some time globetrotting to the AU with Affleck as well. They did previously travel together to both Cuba and Costa Rica in 2020 after all.
It seems as if Ben Affleck is in the process of making some sweeping changes to his life, changes that started when he got sober for The Way Back and then continued after he met the Knives Out actress. Here’s hoping 2021 continues to look as bright for the actor, and for Byron Bay as a tourist destination as well.