I'll Be Gone In The Dark And 13 Other Great 2020 Documentaries And Docuseries

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

One of the biggest draws to Apple TV+ in 2020 was the premiere of Spike Jonze's live documentary experience Beastie Boys Story which featured surviving members Adam "Ad Rock Horovitz and Michael "Mike D" Diamond taking a theater full of Bestie Boys fans through the group's nearly 40-year history and the unbreakable bond they formed along the way.

Over the course of the nearly two-hour documentary/two-man show/Q&A panel, Ad Rock and Mike D tell stories from the road, their final show at Bonnaroo 2009, and the impact that Adam "MCA" Yauch had on them and continues to have on them eight years after he succumbed to cancer on May 4, 2012. Anyone one grew up with Beastie Boys cannot miss this hilarious, emotional, and engaging experience.