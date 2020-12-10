Mortal Kombat Producer Apologizes After Teasing A Movie Update That Never Came

Leave a Comment
Video game movies have a unique place in film history, as there have been countless missteps over the years. But that hasn't stopped studios from trying, and projects like Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog have found ways to successfully bring gaming iconography to the big screen. There's currently a Mortal Kombat movie in the works, and one producer recently issued an apology after teasing an exciting update that never came.
Mortal Kombat is one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time, with new installments of the fighting game issued with each wave of major gaming systems. A pair of movies were made in the '90s, but the fans were eager to see the new version which will be produced by Aquaman director and horror legend James Wan. Todd Garner is also a producer on the new Mortal Kombat, and recently took to social media to reconcile with fans when a previously hyped update didn't come to fruition. As he put it,
Womp womp. It looks like there's no telling when the new update from Mortal Kombat will arrive. Todd Garner did apologize for this disappointing news, and he even paired it with a brutality reference for good measure. It feels just as painful to the hardcore fandom that has been waiting for the fighting franchise to return to the big screen.
The above response comes to us from the official Twitter of film producer Todd Garner. He's pivoted between comedies and horror flicks throughout the years including The Possession of Hannah Grace, Isn't It Romantic, and Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse. Garner has been helping to buoy excitement for Moral Kombat as the film adaptation continues its road to theaters. Unfortunately that backfired this time around.
Not much is known about Warner Bros.' Mortal Kombat movie, which will be helmed by Simon McQuoid. The movie has been teased to feature some brutal action sequences, as well as ultra-gory fatalities. This iconic element of the games was largely missing from the previous film franchise, and fans are eager to see them brought to life on the big screen.
Given Warner Bros.' recent announcement about its future releases, Mortal Kombat will presumably be released on HBO Max simultaneously with its theatrical release. When that might be is a mystery, as its intended date was pulled in response to the pandemic. Some fans are also curious if the movie could end up getting release entirely on the streaming service, but there's been no official word.
Mortal Kombat's full cast list hasn't been released, but it's expected to feature a number of iconic characters from the video games. This includes the heroic Liu Kang as well as franchise favorites Sub-Zero and Scorpion. We'll just have to wait and see how many beloved fighters are killed off through the highly anticipated fatalities. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies in the new year.