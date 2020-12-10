Mortal Kombat Producer Apologizes After Teasing A Movie Update That Never Came

Mortal Kombat is one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time, with new installments of the fighting game issued with each wave of major gaming systems. A pair of movies were made in the '90s, but the fans were eager to see the new version which will be produced by Aquaman director and horror legend James Wan. Todd Garner is also a producer on the new Mortal Kombat, and recently took to social media to reconcile with fans when a previously hyped update didn't come to fruition. As he put it,