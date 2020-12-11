Guardians Of The Galaxy's Dave Bautista Addresses Possible Story Changes For Vol. 3

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It's a very exciting time for Marvel fans. Because while the wait for Phase Four might be longer than expected, there are a ton of exciting projects coming down the line, on both the small and big screens. Chief among them is James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was recently pushed back a few months as Disney reshuffled its Marvel releases. And now actor Dave Bautista has teased how the story may be altered from the one that would have went into production before Gunn's brief Marvel firing.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was originally set to be one of the first installments in Phase Four, but James Gunn's (temporary) firing by Disney resulted in the threequel being delayed a number of years. That highly anticipated movie is now arriving in 2023, years after Gunn initially finished his draft of the script. Dave Bautista's Drax has become a beloved hero of the MCU during his time on the big screen, and the wrestler turned actor recently spoke to how the third Guardians flick might change from its inception, saying:
I believe it's okay to say that we will go into production late next year. I saw a script early on when we were all on schedule and James Gunn was attached before everything went nutso. I believe because [Marvel's] whole calendar has changed [due to the pandemic shutdown and Guardians' production delays], that storylines have changed, and they won't intersect like originally planned. Obviously, we lost Chadwick [Boseman], so I don't know where that leaves Black Panther. I haven't seen a new script, is the short answer.
Well, there you have it. Because while James Gunn hasn't been given a new script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the myriad changes to the MCU have the potential to affect its story. This includes real-life losses like Chadwick Boseman's death, as well as twist and turns within the fictional universe. After all, Disney has been revealing wild plans for the MCU on both the small and silver screen.
Dave Bautista's comments to EW show how easily things can change within the massive Marvel universe. Because while audience see a polished finished product with the Guardians movies, it's ultimately made by a bunch of individuals trying their best. And being apart of such a giant machine also requires some flexibility in order to succeed in serialized storytelling.
Marvel fans can re-watch Dave Bautista's time in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was gearing up to film when James Gunn was suddenly fired from his place in the MCU over offensive tweets that resurfaced from a decade ago. While Disney eventually hired Gunn back and recently gave him some additional Guardians projects for Disney+, that delay allowed the filmmaker to helm The Suicide Squad and greatly delayed the third Guardians movie.
While Marvel fans will have to wait until 2023 for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, there are some other opportunities to catch up with the motley crew of cosmic heroes. The team is slated to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, as Chris Hemsworth's character departed Earth with the Guardians at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Additionally, Disney just announced that Gunn is directing The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which will also help to satiate the rabid fans.
The MCU will be a new place without favorites like Iron Man and Captain America, so it should be interesting to see which heroes go on to lead the shared universe. Doctor Strange is already gearing up to be an important presence, and it should be interesting to see how fan favorites like the Guardians factor in. I mean, even Groot is getting his own show on Disney+.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected in 2023. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.