Guardians Of The Galaxy's Dave Bautista Addresses Possible Story Changes For Vol. 3

It's a very exciting time for Marvel fans. Because while the wait for Phase Four might be longer than expected, there are a ton of exciting projects coming down the line, on both the small and big screens. Chief among them is James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was recently pushed back a few months as Disney reshuffled its Marvel releases. And now actor Dave Bautista has teased how the story may be altered from the one that would have went into production before Gunn's brief Marvel firing.