The High Republic Is The Fresh Start Star Wars Has Been Waiting For

The following contains minor (non-plot related) spoilers from the novels Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi*_,_ *Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Dark, and Star Wars: The High Republic: A Test of Courage as well as the comics Star Wars: The High Republic #1 and Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #1

From the moment that it was first announced that Lucasfilm had been purchased by The Walt Disney Company, we knew that we would be getting more Star Wars. And what became just as clear at the out set was that Disney wanted to start its era of Star Wars by reminding fans of the previous ones. We got a trilogy of movies that, while it introduced new characters, was also sure to bring back all the ones that fans loved. We got spinoff movies, which was new, but both of the Star Wars Story films dealt with characters or events that fans were already familiar with. Star Wars was supposed to take up an entire galaxy, and yet, it was feelingly awfully small.