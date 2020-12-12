Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Chris Hemsworth Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop His Feud With Ryan Reynolds

Chris Hemsworth and Ryan Reynolds in Thor: Ragnarok and Deadpool

If we were to rank the driest-humored Marvel heroes, Ryan Reynolds and Chris Hemsworth would be neck and neck. Both heartthrob actors love to turn on the charm and sarcastic lines in equal measure. Twelve MCU heroes have been going up against one another in the AGBO superhero fantasy football league to benefit charity for the past few months and, this week, the trash talk has been between Thor and Deadpool. And it’s brutal… and hilarious.

Ryan Reynolds enlisted his own mother, Tammy Reynolds, early this week to call Chris Hemsworth a “no-good asshat” among other fighting words, such as mistaking him for Chris Pine in Wonder Woman (because the best Chris argument will wear on). In response, Hemsworth has enlisted his “dad” to fire back, but it didn’t exactly have the same effect. Check it:

Hey, he tried I guess? In the Instagram video taken on the set of sci-fi action movie Spiderhead, Chris Hemsworth teamed up with an apprehensive Dan Blacklock, a costume designer who has frequently worked on the MCU films, to trash talk Ryan Reynolds, but he had nothing but good things to say about the actor, even going as far to say Green Lantern is the “best movie ever.” So while Hemsworth tried, he may have pulled the Deadpool actor’s biggest fan. Oops! Tammy Reynolds was a lot more effective as you can see in the post that started this Hemsworth/Reynolds feud:

She clearly doesn’t think these things about Chris Hemsworth, but it is funny to see these big names bring people close to them into the fight, instead of going for the trash talk themselves. For the fantasy football league, each MCU player is competing in their league in support of a charity of their choice. Ryan Reynolds is currently in the lead, with $130,000 up for grabs for Sick Kids Foundation, a children’s hospital in Toronto, Canada. Hemsworth is in third place, in support of the Australian Childhood Foundation.

The trash talking has been going on for months between a number of pairings within the MCU. While filming the upcoming Mission: Impossible films, Guardians of the Galaxy's Pom Klementieff went after Hemsworth by enlisting Simon Pegg to direct a French music video of her dissing the Thor star.

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, who is currently in second place, made up a diss track for Ryan Reynolds back in November as well. Paul Rudd went after Robert Downey Jr., too, with an impressive music video where he played four parts in a rock band.

It’s moments like these that have us longing for the MCU’s Deadpool movie, which is reported to be in the works but was not spoken about during Disney’s huge onslaught of announcements this week. Chris Hemsworth will soon be shooting Thor: Love and Thunder ahead of the film’s expected release on May 6, 2022. Check out the full Marvel slate with CinemaBlend’s updated list.

Up Next

Another Key Thor Character Is Returning For Love And Thunder
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Looks Like Ryan Reynolds Has Resumed His Feud With Hugh Jackman news 1d Looks Like Ryan Reynolds Has Resumed His Feud With Hugh Jackman Adam Holmes
Brie Larson Responds To Captain Marvel 2 News news 1d Brie Larson Responds To Captain Marvel 2 News Dirk Libbey
Chris Evans Reacts To Disney+'s Thrilling Falcon And The Winter Soldier Trailer television 1d Chris Evans Reacts To Disney+'s Thrilling Falcon And The Winter Soldier Trailer Laura Hurley

Trending Movies

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Nov 25, 2020 The Christmas Chronicles 2 8
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
Uncharted Jul 16, 2021 Uncharted Rating TBD
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum May 17, 2019 John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum 8
How Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green's Divorce Is Going Amidst New Relationship With Machine Gun Kelly TBD How Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green's Divorce Is Going Amidst New Relationship With Machine Gun Kelly Rating TBD
The Moment Eddie Murphy Became A Superstar On Saturday Night Live TBD The Moment Eddie Murphy Became A Superstar On Saturday Night Live Rating TBD
All The Major Love Actually Character Stories, Ranked TBD All The Major Love Actually Character Stories, Ranked Rating TBD
Looks Like The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’s Alfonso Ribeiro Turned Down Another Hit Show To Star On The Sitcom TBD Looks Like The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’s Alfonso Ribeiro Turned Down Another Hit Show To Star On The Sitcom Rating TBD
Jason Momoa And Josh Brolin Lend Support To Dune's Theatrical Release After Denis Villenueve Speaks Out TBD Jason Momoa And Josh Brolin Lend Support To Dune's Theatrical Release After Denis Villenueve Speaks Out Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information