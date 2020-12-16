5 Things We Want To See In The First Godzilla Vs. Kong Trailer

Leave a Comment
Can I be completely honest with you? Okay, I’m going to be honest. I am not a huge fan of Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse. As a massive Gojira lover who’s seen every single Toho Godzilla movie, I have to admit that I disliked Legendary Pictures’ 2014’s Godzilla, and I wasn’t too fond of 2019’s, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, either. But do you what movie I really loved? Kong: Skull Island, and I could tell right from the trailer that I was going to love that movie. And this is what I’m hoping for with the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong starring Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgard. I mean, seriously. If they’re going to win me back over, then they’re going to have to do so with Godzilla vs. Kong, and a kick ass first trailer would be a really good start.
But what do I want to see in said trailer? Well, there are a number of things, really, but five things in particular that I especially want to see. Because you never know. This could very well be the last movie in the MonsterVerse due to diminishing returns. And we already know that this movie, which should have had the biggest budget, actually has the smallest so far in the MonsterVerse. In that way, a lot is really riding on this film, and a great trailer could help drum up interest. So, here are five things that I really want to see in the first Godzilla vs. Kong trailer.
The Role Monarch Has In The Movie
Let’s face it. After the MCU became a box office phenomenon, every studio wanted their own shared universe. Universal tried (and failed) with their Dark Universe, and the verdict is still out on Warner Bros.’ DCEU (DC Extended Universe). As for Legendary Pictures, well, it has its MonsterVerse, and Monarch is the narrative thread that holds it all together.
So, after enduring two mediocre Godzilla movies and loving one King Kong movie, I really want to know what role Monarch is going to have in this upcoming film. This is important to me, since I want to know right away in the trailer why this secret organization, which is pretty much this universe’s version of S.H.I.E.L.D., was so important that they needed to make Kong: Skull Island a period piece, and had to tease things like cave drawings of King Ghidorah in post-credit scenes. In other words, I don’t want to feel like I wasted my time getting invested in this so-called MonsterVerse. That’s why I want Monarch to play a major role in this movie, and I want to see a glimpse of that right in the first trailer. Make it happen.
Show Us Some Action
I want you to watch the 2014 Godzilla trailer, the Kong: Skull Island trailer, and the Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer, and I mean, right now. I’ll wait. Did you watch them? Good. So, what conclusion can you draw from them? Well, the conclusion that I can make is that Kong: Skull Island, is going to be fun, while the two Godzilla movies are not going to be fun.
And here’s the thing. I actually love the 2014 Godzilla trailer. The film itself does not live up to the promise set by it. I mean, a trailer like that makes the movie look super serious like the original Godzilla was back in 1954. But Godzilla vs. Kong is not something that should be taken seriously. Like, at all. It’s (hopefully), a knock down, drag out, beat-a-thon, and I want the trailer to show that right away. I’m talking Kong punching Godzilla in the midsection, and Godzilla breathing his atomic breath right in King Kong’s face. Put that all in the trailer, and make it exciting like Kong: Skull Island! We want a fight, Legendary Pictures, so show us one. Right there in the trailer.
A Brief Explanation Of How King Kong Was Taken Off Of Skull Island
Kong: Skull Island is set in 1973. The Godzilla movies, presumably, take place in modern day times. So, what has King Kong been doing all this time? Also, will Kong be taken off of Skull Island to fight Godzilla, or will Godzilla be brought to Skull Island to fight King Kong? Either way, I want to find out something about this from the trailer.
Because in the original movie, the Japanese Self-Defense Forces flew King Kong into Japan using balloons to take on Godzilla, who had become a problem. Pretty much, “Let them fight” all the way back in 1962. So, show us how they meet in the trailer, and get that out the way right away.
A Hint of Why The Two Behemoths Are Actually Fighting In the First Place
This goes back to my last point, but why are they fighting again? I don’t think all of the details need to be spelled out in the upcoming trailer, but the last thing I want to see in a potential trailer is just separate shots of King Kong and Godzilla, and then one final shot of them about to hit each other. That would be really lame.
No, what I want to see is at least some kind of story told within the trailer. I typically hate when movie trailers give away too much information. But Godzilla vs. Kong is different, because all I mostly care about is Godzilla and King Kong fighting. So, if they just get the how and the why out of the way during the trailer, then I think it will be that much easier to be ready for whatever mindless action they have in store for us. And this hopefully leaves the door open for one final request for the trailer.
Mechagodzilla! (Or At Least A Glimpse Of Some Other Possible Combatant)
It’s been rumored for a while that Mechagodzilla might be making an appearance in this movie, so why not just show him in the trailer? I know. You’re probably saying, but wouldn’t that spoil the surprise? Well, yes, but honestly, it doesn’t really sound like much of a surprise at this point. People are already expecting Mechagodzilla to be in this movie, so if he isn’t in it, fans will likely be upset anyway. So, just show him. And, if Mechagodzilla isn’t in the movie, then show whatever other monster might be in the film.
Because they had a whole slew of monsters practically genuflecting at Godzilla’s feet at the end of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. So, they damn well better use at least one of those monsters in this new movie. Otherwise, I’m going to be pissed. And that’s why they should show at least one extra kaiju in the trailer. I’m sorry, but at this point, Godzilla and King Kong are not a big enough draw for this to be exciting after everything the MonsterVerse has been building up to. I seriously want this to be Legendary’s version of Destroy All Monsters, or Godzilla: Final Wars, where it’s just an all-out brawl with lots and lots of monsters. And it would be really cool if that was teased in the trailer. Mechagodzilla would just be the icing on the cake.
And that’s about it. Sorry if I shocked you at the top by telling you that I’m not too fond of the Legendary Godzilla movies. But at least we can all agree that Godzilla vs. Kong can’t be any worse than the Roland Emmerich 1997 Godzilla movie. So, at least that’s worth something, right? But what do you think?. Are you looking forward to Godzilla vs. Kong? Sound off in the comments section down below.