Shia LaBeouf Responds After Allegations Surface In Lawsuit About Hurting Women, Shooting Dogs

Speaking to the New York Times in an email separate from the statement he made, he did tell the outlet that some of the claims that have arisen since the lawsuit was filed are not what he feels to be accurate, noting, “many of these allegations are not true.” He also said that he wants the women who he may have caused harm “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability.” He also told the outlet he is currently sober and in a 12-step program.