How Timothee Chalamet Seemingly Supported Dune's Theatrical Release During His SNL Appearance

Frankly, it's not hard to see why Timothee Chalamet would choose Legendary's side in the on-going battle – if that is in fact the statement he's trying to make with his sartorial choice. While the young actor certainly has garnered a lot of respect and attention from the film industry thanks to films like the aforementioned romantic drama with Armie Hammer and Greta Gerwig's Little Women, Dune marks the first time that he has played the lead role in a massive blockbuster, and when that happens to a young star they typically don't envision audiences watching the film for the first time in their living rooms. He surely wants people to have the full big screen experience with the massive sci-fi feature, and if things don't radically change in the next year that's not really going to be possible... unless the movie gets moved from the 2021 slate and/or is made an exception to the HBO Max plan.