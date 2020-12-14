Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins Clarifies How Her Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Movie Will Connect To Books

Leave a Comment
Last week was an exciting one, as Disney's investors call offered a ton of thrilling updates for both the MCU and Star Wars franchises. For the galaxy far far away, fans were delighted to hear that Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins would be making her debut with a Rogue Squadron movie. And now she's clarified some of her inspirations behind the developing project.
Patty Jenkins became a household name thanks to her acclaimed work in Wonder Woman. Fans had been hoping for years to see her talents utilized in the Star Wars property, and that's becoming a reality thanks to the recently announced Rogue Squadron movie. Jenkins has since spoken about how she's gathering inspiration for the project from the books, saying:
[In the Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie] we're doing something original with great influence from the games and the books. There's a lot of things being acknowledged and understood about the greatness of all of those things, but yes, it's an original story and I'm so psyched to do it.
Well this is exciting. It looks like while the Rogue Squadron movie will indeed tell a story that will be accessible to newcomer audiences, Patty Jenkins is taking inspiration from the team's tenure in both the books and games. This should make the hardcore fandom happy, while still being a fresh new experience for the big screen.
Patty Jenkins' comments to IGN are sure to inspire countless fan theories about what the project will actually include. The titular team of Rogue Squadron has had a long life in various Star Wars media throughout the years. While not exactly a household name within the property, the Squadron has been involved in iconic battles throughout the galaxy far, far away.
The Rogue Squadron movie was originally intended to be directed by Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. Unfortunately they departed the project, seemingly putting it in jeopardy. But with Patty Jenkins behind the camera to tell a story about Rebel fighter pilots, seemingly anything is possible.
Patty Jenkins has been dominating the entertainment news cycle lately, as her career continues to take new heights-- literally. Her highly anticipated DC sequel Wonder Woman 1984 will make history by releasing simultaneously in both theaters and streaming on HBO Max. And now that she's joining the galaxy far, far away with Rogue Squadron, there's a new Star Wars movie for fans to look forward to.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marked the end to the nine-film Skywalker Saga, and there was no telling when the beloved franchise would be returning to the big screen. But Patty Jenkins' developing Rogue Squadron movie will mark the first installment since Episode IX. And in the meantime, the galaxy will continue to grow thanks to live-action shows on Disney+.
Star Wars fans can continue watching new content on Disney+ as The Mandalorian is in the midst of it second season.