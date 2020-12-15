Avengers: Endgame Actress Breaks Silence On Being Replaced For Ant-Man 3

Leave a Comment
Paul Rudd's Ant-Man may have debuted in his own corner of the MCU, Phase Three cemented him as an important character in the overall property. Moviegoers are eager to catch back up with Scott Lang in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which is currently in development at Marvel Studios. While director Peyton Reed is bringing back the franchise's starring cast, there will also be some newcomers including a new Cassie Lang. Avengers: Endgame actress Emma Fuhrmann has been replaced by Freaky and Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton, and now the former actress has broken her silence on this turn of events.
Throughout the first two installments of the Ant-Man franchise, Scott's daughter Cassie was played by young actress Abby Ryder Fortson. But Avengers: Endgame's time jump aged the character, and Emma Fuhrmann came in for a brief but powerful appearance. The character will seemingly be expanded in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, with Kathryn Newton getting the gig. And now Furmann has spoken about this change, posting on social media:
Just wanted to come on here & say that I see all your kind messages. Thank you for all your support. It has meant the world to me. I was as sad as you all were to hear the news Thursday. I can only hope that this means there is something else for me in the future of the MCU. I will always be grateful to have been a part of the MCU & the biggest movie of all time. Being an actress is still my #1 passion & I look forward to what the future holds. Xo Emma.
Well, that was honest. iI looks like Emma Fuhrmann would have loved to continue playing Cassie Lang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, if she was given the chance. Unfortunately this isn't how things played out, and the 19 year-old actress was surprised to learn the role has been re-cast for the upcoming Ant-Man threequel. But sometimes that's just showbussiness.
The above quote comes to us from Emma Fuhrmann comes to us from her personal Twitter page. The actress got a ton of followers after appearing in Avengers: Endgame, especially after her emotional reunion with Paul Rudd. And while the movie's ending saw her celebrating Thanos' defeat with Scott and Hope, Cassie will look quite different when she returns to the big screen in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. As a reminder, you can check out Fuhrmann's big scene from Endgame below.
Pretty, powerful stuff? In this scene Scott Lang is finally freed from the quantum realm, and realizes that five years passed since he was stranded. He returns home to be reunited with his daughter Cassie, who has aged and mourned him over the years. Their reunion shows the emotional toll Thanos' snap had on the world, a subject that will presumably be expanded upon in Phase Four.
In the end, Kathryn Newton will be playing Cassie Lang in the new Ant-Man movie. Newton can be seen in a variety of TV and film roles, including her recent starring role in Freaky opposite Vince Vaughn. Newton also posted about this exciting point in her career, seemingly confirming that Cassie will transform into the superhero Stature throughout the course of the upcoming Marvel threequel.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently expected to hit theaters in 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.