11 2021 Movies We're Willing To Wait To See On The Big Screen

Candyman (August 27, 2021)

There are a lot of things to be missed about theaters, but few things top what it’s like to see a really scary movie with a packed crowd – everything screaming and jumping together as insane action plays out on the big screen. We want that for Nia DaCosta’s Candyman. The first trailer (which was released all the way back in February) was chilling to witness just in previews, so we can only imagine what kind of visceral reactions it will inspire as its playing out in full. You can just feel that this is going to be a movie that plays better with a side order of watching seat neighbors melt in their seat, and if late August is too early to allow that to happen, then it should keep getting pushed.