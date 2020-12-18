Young Boba Fett Actor Posts Sweet Tribute After Jeremy Bulloch’s Death

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Star Wars is one of the biggest film franchises of all time. And given its decades in theaters, George Lucas' characters and iconography mean a great deal to moviegoers who were brought up on the galaxy far, far away. The generations of fans were saddened to hear that original Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch died at the age of 75, and now the young Boba actor from the prequels has penned a sweet tribute to the late actor