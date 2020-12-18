Young Boba Fett Actor Posts Sweet Tribute After Jeremy Bulloch’s Death

Leave a Comment
Star Wars is one of the biggest film franchises of all time. And given its decades in theaters, George Lucas' characters and iconography mean a great deal to moviegoers who were brought up on the galaxy far, far away. The generations of fans were saddened to hear that original Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch died at the age of 75, and now the young Boba actor from the prequels has penned a sweet tribute to the late actor
George Lucas' Star Wars prequels offered backstory on many of its iconic characters including Darth Vader and (you guessed it) Boba Fett. Attack of the Clones introduced a young version of Boba played by actor Daniel Logan, who witnessed his father Jango die at the hands of Mace Windu. Upon learning of Jeremy Bulloch's death, Logan posted a tribute and photo of his predecessor. Check it out below.
How sweet is that? Because while Daniel Logan and Jeremy Bulloch never actually shared the screen together on the big screen, it seems they've bonded over the years as members of the Star Wars family. These two version of Boba Fett were the first to hit the big screen, before the character was further expanded in Dinsey+'s The Mandalorian.
The above image comes to us from the personal Twitter of actor Daniel Logan. Logan is best known for playing Boba Fett in live-action in Attack of the Clones, while also voicing the iconic bounty hunter for a variety of animated projects. During his time in the galaxy far, far away he got to enjoy time with Jeremy Bulloch, leading to this sweet tribute.
In his post, Daniel Logan specifically mentions spending time with Jeremy Bulloch at conventions. Getting an iconic role in a beloved franchise like Star Wars can lead to a ton of opportunities at places like Comic-Con and smaller events. Given how they never shared the screen, it makes sense that conventions might have been the origin of the two actors' friendship.
Of course, Daniel Logan isn't the only person who has posted tributes to Jeremy Bulloch since his death was announced just yesterday. Plenty of Star Wars actors have also written our their respect for the late actor, including Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, and Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo. Given the iconography of Boba Fett, there are countless people who have seen Bulloch's work throughout the years.
Jeremy Bulloch dominated social media after it was revealed that he died at the page of 75. Boba Fett is one of the most iconic Star Wars roles of all time, despite his very limited time on the screen. But it's perhaps due ot this mystery (plus his awesome armor) that he became so beloved after debuting in Empire Strikes Back. And the character's story continues to be expanded to this day.
Star Wars fans can complete Season 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney+. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.