Chris Evans And Ryan Gosling’s Netflix Movie Has Hit A Setback

A lot has been said about the ways in which COVID-19 has affected Hollywood this year. Film and TV sets have been shut down, the cast and crews of multiple high-profile productions have had to quarantine in order to get back to work, and the distribution model has been thrown into chaos. We haven’t talked quite as much about the projects that have been delayed before they even had a chance to start rolling -- and there have been plenty. Now, Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling’s upcoming Netflix movie is the latest to hit that snag.