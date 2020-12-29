The Best Wesley Snipes Movie Performances, Ranked

I only play roulette on occasion, but when I do, I always bet on black. And it’s all because of Wesley Snipes, who was the predominant Black action hero of the 1990s. Sure, Richard Roundtree paved the way in the ‘70s with his character Shaft, along with many other Black actors. But Wesley Snipes movies helped propel Black action flicks into the mainstream. I don’t think it’s hyperbolic to say this, but without Blade, there likely wouldn’t be a Black Panther movie.

With Coming 2 America coming soon, it got me thinking about how much I love Wesley Snipes. He made his first film appearance in the 1986 sports comedy, Wildcats, and has kept busy ever since. But while Snipes is probably most associated with action movies, which likely earned him a spot in the middling The Expendables 3, he also has great comic timing, making him very well-rounded as an actor. So, with that out the way, what are Wesley Snipes best movies? Well, “forget what you think you know,” and check out this list!