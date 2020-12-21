Netflix Has Scrubbed Shia LaBeouf From Its For Your Consideration Page After Lawsuit From FKA Twigs Surfaces

Leave a Comment
Shia LaBeouf has had a long career in front of the camera, starting as a child actor in Disney's Even Stevens. Since then he's given acclaimed film performances, in both indies and massive blockbusters like Transformers. But LaBeouf has also made headlines for a variety of controversies over the years, most recently due to a lawsuit and allegations of abuse made by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs. And now it seems Netflix is taking notice as they've removed the actor from the "For Your Consideration" page.
The past two years have seen Shia LaBeouf star in a variety of projects, with movies like Honey Boy and Pieces of a Woman. The latter project paired the actor with actress Vanessa Kirby, and it was highlighted on Netflix's "For Your Consideration" page. That is, until FKA Twigs' lawsuit against LaBeouf started making headlines around the world.
This change in Netflix was spotted by IndieWire, which took note that Shia LaBeouf was removed from that particular section of the streaming service. While the Netflix movie Pieces of a Woman is still available including LaBeouf's performance opposite The Crown's Vanessa Kirby, it's no longer including the actor in potential award season hype.
This change happens shortly after it was revealed Shia LaBeouf was being sued by his ex-girlfriend in a lawsuit that alleges the actor as emotionally, physically, and sexually abusive. The claims are quite serious, and is arguably the most intense controversy that the already infamous actor has been involved in thus far. And while the public waits for the situation to play out in a court of law, it seems that studios like Netflix might be trying to distance themselves from LaBeouf.
FKA Twigs' lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf features a slew of allegations of abuse. The singer's representations has maintained that she's not in the situation for fiscal gain, but in an attempt to allegedly protect future from more abuse. What's more, other notable names have come out against LaBeouf in the time since the story went public.
First pop singer Sia came out and claimed Shia Labeouf was a "pathological liar" who convinced her to engage in an adulterous relationship. She famously worked with the actor on the music video for her his song "Plastic Hearts." Additionally, Honey Boy Alma Har’el director also stood in solidarity with FKA Twigs. We'll just have to wait and see how else the actor's career and life might be affected by the ongoing legal situation.
Those familiar with Shia LaBeouf will know that he's had a number of controversies and legal troubles throughout his years in the spotlight. He was first arrested back in 2014, and charged with charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal trespass. He'd be arrested again in 2017, while also facing additional charges thanks to a conflict in June of 2020. Although this latest lawsuit by FKA Twigs is arguably the most high stakes, and is seemingly already having an effect on his career.
Pieces of a Woman is currently available on Netflix.