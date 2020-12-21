Netflix Has Scrubbed Shia LaBeouf From Its For Your Consideration Page After Lawsuit From FKA Twigs Surfaces

This change happens shortly after it was revealed Shia LaBeouf was being sued by his ex-girlfriend in a lawsuit that alleges the actor as emotionally, physically, and sexually abusive. The claims are quite serious, and is arguably the most intense controversy that the already infamous actor has been involved in thus far. And while the public waits for the situation to play out in a court of law, it seems that studios like Netflix might be trying to distance themselves from LaBeouf.