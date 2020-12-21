Bryce Dallas Howard Talks Covid Procedures On Jurassic World: Dominion: 'Life Finds A Way'

Leave a Comment
Steven Spielberg changed the film world forever with the original Jurassic Park movie, which featured new cutting-edge visual effects. The dino-centric property returned to theaters in a big way thank to the Jurassic World movies, which will come to an end with Colin Trevorrow's upcoming threequel Dominion. Bryce Dallas Howard stars in all three as Claire Dearing, and recently revealed why filming Dominion in the midst of a pandemic was actually less stressful than it could have been.
The cast and crew of Jurassic World: Dominion were in the midst of filming when sets around the world were shut down. Eventually production resumed with intense new health protocols and an insane amount of COVID tests. And while this was a new type of moviemaking, Bryce Dallas Howard explained why it wasn't nearly as tense as one might assume. As she recently put it,
You might think that the urgency and stress around COVID made life on set hectic, but what I will say is that under the masterful leadership of our director Colin Trevorrow, we didn’t let the urgency of external circumstances drive our process. We were extremely careful, took more time to prepare, and opened up channels of communication that weren’t there before — all in an effort to make sure that people felt physically and emotionally safe. I can confidently say that this was a filming experience unlike any other and I’m glad we were able to safely continue working. As Dr. Ian Malcolm said in the original Jurassic Park, ‘Life finds a way,’ and we certainly did.
Well, that's certainly a hopeful perspective on what was no doubt a very stressful situation as it was happening. Because while the day-to-day process of filming was no doubt slowed as a result of health concerns, it looks like Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow really put the company at ease. And as a result, the threequel is officially in the can and in the post-production stage of its journey.
Bryce Dallas Howard's comments to Nine Muses helps to peel back the curtain on Jurassic World: Dominon's mysterious production process. The contents of Colin Trevorrow's second installment in the property are being kept under wraps, the cast and crew has been open about what it was like filming. And while it involved a ton of time in isolation, Howard and company seemed to really appreciate the ability to work safely.
Narratively, Colin Trevorrow could go seemingly anywhere with Jurassic World: Dominion. The twist ending of Fallen Kingdom saw the end of Isla Nublar, with dinosaurs now living on the mainland among people. This is sure to create plenty of thrilling moments, and Trevorrow's short film Battle at Big Rock shows what the new world looks like. Check it out below.
For Bryce Dallas Howard's part, completing filming for Jurassic World: Dominion kept the actress away from her family for a number of months. The actress/director often shares her experience on set directly with the fans via social media, whether it's posing with a dinosaur or showing off the intense bruises acquired from stunt work. Now that hard work has paid off, while we all wait for the film to be cut together.
Despite its year-long delay, anticipation for Jurassic World: Dominion is still at a fever pitch. Fans new and old are eager to see the return of original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern reprise their characters in the threequel. The story remains a mystery, but there's no clue what insanity has begun since the resurrected dinosaurs are now living among us.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently expected to hit theaters on June 10th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your movie experiences for next year.