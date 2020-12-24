8 Things To Remember From Wonder Woman Before Seeing Wonder Woman 1984

It should go without saying that we will not be able to provide you with this information - not just out of respect to Warner Bros. and fans who prefer to avoid spoilers, but because some of us will also have to wait until Christmas Day when we can see it in theaters or stream it on HBO Max. Speaking of, you can also watch Wonder Woman on the platform now to help refresh your familiarity with the Amazonian warrior princess and her story in time for the sequel. Of course, this being the holiday season, we understand that not everyone has the time for that, so here is a quick recap of everything you should know from the 2017 hit before you check out the sequel - starting at the end.