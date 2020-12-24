8 Things To Remember From Wonder Woman Before Seeing Wonder Woman 1984

Leave a Comment
Two weeks ahead of its HBO Max release, the streaming platform made the opening scene of Wonder Woman 1984 available for subscribers to catch an early glimpse of the DC blockbuster. Yet, as exciting as it may be to see Lilly Aspell as a young Gal Gadot at what appears to be Themyscira’s version of the Olympics, that first three or so minutes does not appear to provide much other essential background information.
That being said, one of the key reasons the sequel, from returning director Patty Jenkins, is so highly anticipated is the mysteries behind the story. For instance, we still do not know how Wonder Woman 1984 intends to explain how Diana Prince got that fancy golden armor or how villains Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) relate to each other (if at all). Yet, the biggest question of all is how the hell Chris Pine can return as Steve Trevor after what happened to him in the first film?
It should go without saying that we will not be able to provide you with this information - not just out of respect to Warner Bros. and fans who prefer to avoid spoilers, but because some of us will also have to wait until Christmas Day when we can see it in theaters or stream it on HBO Max. Speaking of, you can also watch Wonder Woman on the platform now to help refresh your familiarity with the Amazonian warrior princess and her story in time for the sequel. Of course, this being the holiday season, we understand that not everyone has the time for that, so here is a quick recap of everything you should know from the 2017 hit before you check out the sequel - starting at the end.
How Wonder Woman Ended
After killing German general Erich Ludendorff (Danny Huston) believing him to be Ares, Diana Prince discovers her suspicions of the God of War’s influence on World War I were somewhat correct, but suspicions of who he was were wrong. Furthermore, the true Ares, British War Councilman Sir Patrick Morgan (Harry Potter star David Thewlis), reveals he merely planted ideas to advance the war, but humans carried them out on the own volition. The revelation nearly breaks Wonder Woman before she chooses to continue protecting the world regardless of what it may “deserve.” The war ultimately ends, leaving this chapter in the warrior princess’ story on an uplifting note, despite its tragic beginning.
Antiope Died To Save Wonder Woman
Those who watched the Wonder Woman 1984 sneak peek know Robin Wright reprises her role as Antiope - Diana’s aunt and the one credited for her unparalleled warrior skills (outside of her naturally badass abilities) after centuries of training. The introductory flashback sees a warm return of the Amazonian general after she lost her life in the first film protecting grown-up Diana from a German’s bullet during the sudden invasion of Themyscira. Her aunt’s death would motivate Wonder Woman to join Steve Trevor in the fight against World War I - a noble choice, but with a cost.
Wonder Woman Left Themyscira, But Cannot Return
As her mother, Queen Hippolyta (played by Gladiator star Connie Nielsen), tells her when Diana is about to take a boat to “the world of men,” once she leaves Themyscira, she will never be able to return. Wonder Woman doesn't elaborate much further as to why Diana is unable to come home again, but brushing up on Greek mythology can help answer the question. One explanation from the original lore the island is based on is Aphrodite helped the Amazons defeat Hercules at the cost of living in complete isolation from the world of men. Another, from an additionally speculative approach, is that general danger her return could potentially bring, given the enemies she would made from the outside.
Wonder Woman Made Friends Fighting Alongside Them in World War I
Not all of Diana’s outside encounters in Wonder Woman were wrought with misfortune, however. Through Steve Trevor, she would find colleagues and friends in Moroccan undercover operative Sameer (Saïd Taghmaoui), Scottish marksman Charlie (Ewen Bremner), Native American smuggler “Chief” (Eugene Brave Rock), and Trevor’s secretary Etta Candy (Lucy Davis), who were instrumental in her mission to end the war. The 20th Century warriors, collectively referred to as the “Wonder Men,” are credited with appearances in Wonder Woman 1984 in the form of the famous photo taken after their storm through No Man’s Land in 1918. Trevor will also appear in the film in another way… somehow.
Steve Trevor Died To Save Millions
In a daring effort that would save many and ultimately end World War I, Steve Trevor literally jumps onto a German plane full of explosives and sets them off from the inside. Preventing the weapons’ imminent destruction costs him his life - another heartbreaking tragedy that, in turn, becomes a source of uplifting inspiration for Wonder Woman, who found herself falling in love with the military spy for his nobility, which he openly reciprocated before making his sacrifice. It appears he and Diana will have a second chance at romance in Wonder Woman 1984, but how remains a mystery. While many have their own theories, maybe the return has something to do with a certain item Trevor left with Diana.
Steve Trevor Gave Wonder Woman His Watch
Right before his sacrificial mission, Steve Trevor leaves Diana with his wristwatch, which was originally a pocket watch passed down to him by his father. The present-day bookend scenes reveal that Wonder Woman has kept this memento of her lost love ever since, but most of the promotional material for Wonder Woman 1984 sees Trevor wearing a digital Casio on his wrist instead (not to mention that fanny pack, too). This drastic change in fashion sense is likely to help the man out of time blend into the new culture better or even out of the polite gesture to not take back a gift.
Wonder Woman Is The True God Killer
Speaking of gifts, Wonder Woman is a being of incredible power, including power she was not previously aware of. She takes with her to the world of men a sword she believes is a weapon aptly known as the God Killer, but after Ares destroys it, he reveals to Diana that only a god can kill another god and that particular god (more accurately “goddess”) is her. This ability (courtesy of Zeus) is sure to come in handy when facing off Cheetah - the human avatar for the Goddess of the Hunt - and perhaps even Maxwell Lord, who has been known to evolve past his human state in the comics and much to Wonder Woman’s chagrin.
Wonder Woman Loves Ice Cream
On the other hand, like anyone else, Diana Prince also has her indulgences for comfort, such as ice cream - which we saw her taste for the first time to rave reviews in Wonder Woman. What seemed like a throwaway joke is actually ripped straight from the comics (specifically a moment from Geoff Johns’ New 52 reboot of the Justice League) that has become an oft-referenced characteristic. With some of Wonder Woman 1984 apparently taking place at a shopping mall, I would not be surprised to see her stop at a Dairy Queen or Baskin Robbins at some point.
What do you think? Are more references to ice cream something you are looking forward to in Wonder Woman 1984, or are you more interested in the action and other commonalities of the superhero genre? Let us know in the comments and be sure to check back for additional information and updates on this wonderful DC movie sequel, as well as even more refreshers to your favorite blockbuster movies, here on CinemaBlend.