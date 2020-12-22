Apparently Roger Moore’s James Bond Movies Picked Their Stories Based On Potential Vacation Destinations

I learned this fact thanks to someone who was involved in the beginning of the Moore era of Bond films: former Bond woman Jane Seymour herself. As we spoke on behalf of CinemaBlend, celebrating the home video release for The War with Grandpa, I had to try and get some stories from the legendary actor who, at 20, landed one of her earliest major film roles as the character of Solitaire in 1973’s Live and Let Die. Out of the anecdotes that came from our conversation, Ms. Seymour clued me in on the fact that it was a little more than just trying to decide which Ian Fleming story would make the best follow-up that kept the James Bond series moving. She learned this from the man himself, simply by asking: