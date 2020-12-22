Godzilla Vs. Kong’s New Synopsis Makes The Upcoming Kaiju Battle All The More Real

Leave a Comment
A year ago we were all looking forward to a slate of awesome movies that 2020 had in store. And now, one year later, we're largely looking forward to all those same movies over again. Most of the major releases planned for 2020 are now the major releases of 2021 following almost a year long theater closure. One of the movies that promised to make the best use of the big screen experience was Godzilla vs. Kong, and now a new plot synopsis has been released that will likely get kaiju fans even more excited.
Technically, the synopsis, published by Kaiju News Outlet on Twitter, is for the novelization of the upcoming movie. The book is set to hit shelves in May, just a few days after the movie arrives both in theaters and on HBO Max, but it does give us an idea of what we'll be in for the film arrives, and in this case that's epic destruction, with civilization as we know it caught in the crossfire.
Humanity fights for its future as Godzilla and Kong embark on a path of destruction that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in an all-out war!
At its core, there's nothing unexpected here. The movie is called Godzilla vs. Kong after all. If there wasn't an "all-out war" between the two of them most fans would probably feel cheated. This is exactly what people will want to see, which is what makes it so exciting. And while the massive creatures battling each other will always be the reason people want to see these stories, this also makes it clear that the real focus of the film will still be the human characters, dealing with the fact that these two forces of nature of causing serious problems for humanity.
It's just the sort of story that the massive movie screens were made for, which brings into sharp relief the fact that many may not be watching the movie in that way. Godzilla vs Kong, like all of Warner Bros. 2021 films, are currently set to debut on the HBO Max streaming service on the same day they open in theaters. While the state of theatrical distribution in May is impossible to guess at this point, one has to assume that many people will be watching Godzilla vs. Kong for the first time on their home television, which may not be tiny, but certainly won't be the same thing as seeing it in a theater.
Legendary Pictures the studio that produced both Godzilla vs. Kong and Dune has threatened legal action over WB's decision. We'll have to wait and see if anything comes of that, as it could change the plans for these films by the time May comes along.