Roger Moore Saved Jane Seymour From A Painful Accident On A James Bond Set But Paid A Price Himself

Another time when I was in the scene where I was escaping the voodoo sequence, and we tapped one of the gravestones, and then we went down to escape. That was actually done with a forked truck lift in Pinewood Studios, the bit coming down. I was wearing high heels and that white dress, and the old guy that was handling the forked truck thing obviously put it in the wrong gear. The thing collapsed, and my leg would have been broken underneath it; but Roger Moore grabbed me by the hair, which I had plenty, and threw me into himself. So my legs went up in the air, and my full body weight. Obviously my shoulder and my elbow went into his private parts. He was incapacitated for two days thanks to that. These are the fun things you did not see in the Bond film.