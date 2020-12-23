Mission: Impossible 7 Rumor: Are Tom Cruise And Haley Atwell Dating?

The initial reports came via the The Sun in the U.K. where Mission: Impossible 7 is currently filming at WB's studio in Leavesden. That report dropped at the end of last week and claimed the two were seeing each other in secret. Though things were apparently not all that secret, since the paper claimed the pair were seen holding hands at a recent screening in London. On it's own, there's no reason to believe or not believe the report, it certainly could be true and both are as far as anybody knows, not seeing anybody else, so why not?