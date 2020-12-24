Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Fans Want Dwayne Johnson For A Key Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Role, And He’d Be Great

Knuckles the Echidna in Sonic Boom

Here's a fun statistic. Sonic the Hedgehog is the third highest grossing movie of the year domestically. Technically it's the number two movie of 2020, behind Bad Boys for Life, since 1917 was technically released in 2019. It's hard to believe after the year we've had that Sonic the Hedgehog, and its tremendous success, is actually fairly recent. However, the movie did so well that a sequel is already in the plan, and following a rumor that a popular character from the Sonic the Hedgehog game series will be appearing in the next movie, fans already have a voice actor in mind. They want to see Dwayne Johnson as Knuckles.

I feel like most movies must at least consider hiring Dwayne Johnson at some point in pre-production. He's, quite literally, the biggest movie star in the world and I would guess every movie would love to have him on board. However, this simple idea, to cast The Rock as the voice of Knuckles has received an incredible amount of attention and a lot of fans seem to be getting behind it.

On spec, casting Dwayne Johnson as Knuckles the Echidna isn't the craziest idea. While Sonic is known for speed, Knuckles, by comparison, is a character known for strength, so giving him a voice actor that we connect with physical strength makes some sense. And then, of course, there's the fact that Dwayne Johnson already has a connection to the films, as The Rock was part of a popular joke in the first movie where a confused Sonic asked if The Rock had become President. So then following up the joke by actually casting him makes the joke even funnier.

This may all seem like good fun, but the fact of the matter is that every once in a while these casting ideas that start with fans do actually end up happening. If the idea gains enough momentum the filmmakers take notice and sometimes they can actually happen. And The Rock has previously stated that he was a fan of the Sonic the Hedgehog games, so he might love the idea of voicing a character in the franchise.

Of course, all this is contingent on the idea of Knuckles appearing in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in the first place. Right now, that idea is simply a rumor, but it's certainly one that makes sense. The post-credits scene to the first movie introduced Sonic's popular video game sidekick Tails and the game franchise has a host of other anthropomorphic animal characters who could appear, and Knuckles is probably the next most well known after Tails. At different points in the games and other media Knuckles has been a rival to Sonic as well as an ally, so the next movie could make him the new big bad, but end in a way that the pair could work together if we eventually get a Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Dwayne Johnson himself has yet to chime in on this idea, but if he's at least willing to consider it, who knows, we could actually see The Rock voice Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Is he the right choice? Let us know in the poll below.

Should Dwayne Johnson voice Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2?
RESULTS
Up Next

One Challenge With Bringing Super Sonic Into A Sonic The Hedgehog Sequel
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Bob Newhart’s Hilarious Idea For Who Should Play Him In A Biopic news 20h Bob Newhart’s Hilarious Idea For Who Should Play Him In A Biopic Carlie Hoke
Why Wrapping On Dwayne Johnson's Red Notice Was So Much More Special Than The Average Netflix Film news 2d Why Wrapping On Dwayne Johnson's Red Notice Was So Much More Special Than The Average Netflix Film Erik Swann
10 2020 Movies We'll Still Be Talking About In 10 Years news 3d 10 2020 Movies We'll Still Be Talking About In 10 Years Mike Reyes

Trending Movies

The Croods Mar 22, 2013 The Croods Rating TBD
We Can Be Heroes Dec 25, 2020 We Can Be Heroes Rating TBD
My Spy Jun 26, 2020 My Spy 5
Black Widow May 7, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
News Of The World Dec 25, 2020 News Of The World 8
Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Reveals Only Star He Pitched For The Marvel Movie TBD Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Reveals Only Star He Pitched For The Marvel Movie Rating TBD
The Very Real Rant That Ended Up On Netflix's Mr. Iglesias TBD The Very Real Rant That Ended Up On Netflix's Mr. Iglesias Rating TBD
Will Disney+'s Hamilton Be Eligible During Awards Season? The Golden Globes Just Revealed How It Will Compete TBD Will Disney+'s Hamilton Be Eligible During Awards Season? The Golden Globes Just Revealed How It Will Compete Rating TBD
How Gal Gadot Feels About The Controversy Over Her Cleopatra Movie Casting TBD How Gal Gadot Feels About The Controversy Over Her Cleopatra Movie Casting Rating TBD
Zack Snyder Shares Snyder Cut Music Clip, And It Slaps TBD Zack Snyder Shares Snyder Cut Music Clip, And It Slaps Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information