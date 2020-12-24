Comments

Even Robert Rodriguez Is Optimistic About Alita: Battle Angel's Potential Streaming Future

The potential for an Alita: Battle Angel sequel is something that’s powered fans of director Robert Rodriguez’s 2019 blockbuster through a sea of time without any studio announcements. Not even a theatrical re-release that took place earlier this year could nudge Disney into even mentioning that the property is still a priority, or even an acknowledged quantity, during their recent Investor’s Day. But that hasn’t stopped people from hoping, and it certainly hasn’t dampened Rodriguez’s spirits, as even he is optimistic that Alita could have a bright future in the world of streaming.

While promoting another streaming effort, the Netflix feature film We Can Be Heroes, Robert Rodriguez talked up the possibility with Forbes. And it’s thanks to Disney+ that Alita: Battle Angel’s intrepid helmer is in high spirits for getting back to Iron City. Not only that, but as he spoke in this particular interview, Rodriguez reinforced that he is very much open to sticking with the franchise:

I think anything is possible. Disney bought Fox, and they have Disney+, so that is worth the conversation. I know other people would love to see another, and I would love to do another one. As far as where it would go or how it would be made, I think streaming has opened up many opportunities such as sequels. It’s already a pre-sold concept, it’s already got a built-in audience that wants to see it, and then it’s delivered to them in a way that’s the easiest for them to consume. So, it’s not a bad idea.

Recent rumblings among the ranks of the Alita Army have seen various scoopers declaring that both a sequel, and a potential prequel series on Disney+, have been discussed among the top brass at Disney. But even in light of the recent rounds of scuttlebutt, there’s been no official word of Alita: Battle Angel being considered for such treatment. So hearing Robert Rodriguez throwing some logs on the fire for such a revival is a good booster in a time when fans could use it.

To be perfectly fair, some other huge projects that Disney has inherited from Fox weren’t mentioned at Investor’s Day either. With no mention or footage of James Cameron’s Avatar 2, which just recently wrapped live action photography, or even a nod towards the Planet of the Apes continuation that’s in the works, there were definitely some gaps in that gargantuan rollout. Even Marvel found themselves at a loss, as the supposed casting of Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight’s lead was absent from the whole shebang.

Clearly absence clearly doesn’t mean the total lack of interest, so the Alita: Battle Angel legacy could still be in the pipeline. Though even if that’s not particularly true just yet, Robert Rodriguez’s latest efforts in the Disney+ family, such as The Book of Boba Fett, seem to be olive branches that could lead to some sort of movement in the future. Hope springs eternal, and until Disney officially takes Alita off the table, fans shouldn’t stand by without lending their support.

For now, you can check out Robert Rodriguez’s latest movie efforts with We Can Be Heroes, which debuts on Netflix on Christmas Day. And if 2021 is the year you’re looking to get back to the theaters, our 2021 release schedule is here to assist in getting your new year in order.

