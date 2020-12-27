Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd And Star Wars Fans Pay Tribute To Carrie Fisher On The Anniversary Of Her Death

To say the last four years have flown by would be an understatement. It seems like just yesterday that it was 2016, the year we faced a lot of devastating Hollywood deaths, including Carrie Fisher’s. When she passed away on December 27th at the age of 60, she left behind countless loved ones and fans. From co-stars like Mark Hamill to family members like Billie Lourd and millions who never even met her, many took to social media today to remember her on the anniversary of her death.