How Well Wonder Woman 1984 Has Done On HBO Max So Far

While Wonder Woman 1984 was certainly the biggest new film to arrive this past weekend, one detail that should be kept in consideration is that audiences actually had a large number of new release options this past weekend. You could only see Promising Young Woman or News Of The World if theaters are open near you, but Disney+ notably launched Pixar's Soul as an exclusive; Netflix aimed to catch the attention of both young and mature audiences with We Can Be Heroes and The Midnight Sky; and Amazon premiered the romantic drama Sylvie's Love. Surely many households tuned into multiple new releases, but Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman was definitely the big star for the holiday.