Zack Snyder Drops New Details On Snyder Cut Plans For Early 2021

All things considered, 2020 was a pretty big year for the DC Extended Universe. Cathy Yan's Birds Of Prey was one of the few blockbusters to actually get to play on the big screen, and Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 closed the year strong with its massive release on Christmas Day. As things stand, 2021 will actually be a bit slower on the feature side of things, with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad being the only new release and scheduled for August, but fans will have reasons to be excited in the first half of the year, as there is evidently some kind of event being planned prior to the launch of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max.