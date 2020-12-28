Zack Snyder Drops New Details On Snyder Cut Plans For Early 2021

Leave a Comment
All things considered, 2020 was a pretty big year for the DC Extended Universe. Cathy Yan's Birds Of Prey was one of the few blockbusters to actually get to play on the big screen, and Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 closed the year strong with its massive release on Christmas Day. As things stand, 2021 will actually be a bit slower on the feature side of things, with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad being the only new release and scheduled for August, but fans will have reasons to be excited in the first half of the year, as there is evidently some kind of event being planned prior to the launch of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max.
Zack Snyder was recently interviewed by YouTube channel TheFilm Junkie, and during the conversation the filmmaker hinted at the plans for his reshot/reedited version of Justice League to be promoted in the early months of 2021. Similar to the mentality that is used for theatrical releases and future franchise titles, the developments will allow Wonder Woman 1984 to have plenty of time in the spotlight and be the focal point of attention for fans, but then something "cool" will be revealed.
We want to let Wonder Woman [1984] have its run. Everybody’s got to get out and see Wonder Woman and just love it because it’s amazing, I’m just super proud. But probably in the new year, we’re going to have a hard announcement of the date, a hard date and a cool announcement, a little activation.
As things stand, we don't have firm knowledge of exactly when Zack Snyder's Justice League will be dropping. It's been confirmed that it won't actually be initially released as a movie, instead split into multiple 60 minute chunks made available to stream on HBO Max, but the full rollout plan has not been made official. Reshoots that cost north of $70 million were completed earlier this year, and trailers have been released (the biggest one landing at DC Fandome this past August), but none of the marketing material has featured specific dates
When it comes to expectations for what Zack Snyder is teasing in the near future, you can keep your estimates broad, as it doesn't actually seem entirely clear that he fully knows what the "little activation" is going to be. The filmmaker continued,
I have an idea of what it might be, but it’s going to be cool, maybe something you don’t expect, so that’s fun. After that, you can expect probably another big trailer coming soon and then whatever other cool activations we have… So it’s going to get pretty crazy, pretty Justice League-centric coming up in the next couple of months.
Given the frequency of info drops that Zack Snyder has delivered, he's made quite a bit of the last year pretty Justice League-centric already, but that train evidently isn't slowing down. As ever, stay tuned for all news and updates here on CinemaBlend.