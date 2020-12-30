Why Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins Issued An Apology Over Cheetah

Like so many superhero movies, while the recently-released Wonder Woman 1984 told an original story, it pulled from decades of source material, with the titular protagonist having debuted in 1941’s All Star Comics #8. As such, along with William Moulton Marston being credited as Wonder Woman’s creator, Wonder Woman 1984, which was directed and co-written by Patty Jenkins, also thanked various other creators who’ve worked on the superheroine over the years, including George Pérez, Alex Ross and Nicola Scott. However, artist Liam Sharp, who’s worked on both Wonder Woman and Cheetah in the comics in recent years, was not listed in the credits.