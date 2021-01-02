2020 Wasn’t Great For Everyone, But Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky Hit A Lovely Milestone

Leave a Comment
This past year has been a rough go for the world, with the COVID-19 pandemic of it all and, as we ring in 2021, the coronavirus remains. But looking back, many of us can probably name a few unexpected accomplishments and aspects of the year to be grateful for. For Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, he’s celebrating a sweet milestone with his wife, Elsa Pataky.
The couple share a life in Byron Bay, New South Wales in Australia, alongside a slew of Hollywood pairings. They have three kids together and have been married for ten years as of this December. Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to share the anniversary:
So, so cute! The pair reportedly met back in 2010 and were quick to wed by the end of that year. And a decade later, they couldn’t be happier with their big family. Alongside the photos, Chris Hemsworth commemorated the announcement with a typically snarky, yet romantic, comment about “looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more.”
Although the couple looks picture perfect in their anniversary photos, Elsa Pataky has been candid that they deal with struggles just like any other couple would, even if not every couple definitely doesn’t have arguments about Thor’s hammer. In her words:
It’s funny that people think of us as a perfect couple. No way. It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship. I think a relationship is constant work. It’s not easy.
A ten-year relationship like theirs is hard to come by, and the couple seem incredibly grateful to have one another during their journeys. Hemsworth started playing Thor around the same time the actors met, so it’s pretty neat that he’s had Elsa Pataky throughout his Marvel career.
2020 in particular has been a memorable year for Chris Hemsworth and his family because he’s had the chance to spend more time with them and gain some perspective on his life away from the Avengers and world press tours. Earlier this year, Hemsworth shared that a silver lining to the pandemic has been getting to be home with his kids full time. It’s allowed him to remember what’s truly important to him, and he’s been using the opportunity to “soak up that time.”
In between his extended family time, Hemsworth still had a busy year. His Netflix film, Extraction, was a big hit and is expected to expand into a full-fledged franchise. The Thor actor also has a fitness app that has been blooming amidst gym closures and a string of exciting roles he’s working on. This month, Hemsworth will be stepping on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder alongside the likes of writer/director Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale.
Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to hit theaters May 6, 2022. Check out the entire MCU Phase 4 lineup and beyond and stick with us for more Marvel updates here on CinemaBlend.