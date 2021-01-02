2020 Wasn’t Great For Everyone, But Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky Hit A Lovely Milestone

2020 in particular has been a memorable year for Chris Hemsworth and his family because he’s had the chance to spend more time with them and gain some perspective on his life away from the Avengers and world press tours. Earlier this year, Hemsworth shared that a silver lining to the pandemic has been getting to be home with his kids full time. It’s allowed him to remember what’s truly important to him, and he’s been using the opportunity to “soak up that time.”