Milla Jovovich Geeks Out About Her Daughter’s Role In Upcoming Marvel Movie

As a child herself, Jovovich was 9 years old when she began her modeling career, appearing on magazine covers and in fashion campaigns for Versace, Giorgio Armani and Christian Dior. By the late 1980s and early 1990s, she had appeared in films such as Kuffs, Chaplin and Dazed and Confused. After taking a brief hiatus, the actor re-emerged in the 1997 sci-fi film The Fifth Element, which became her breakthrough role. She followed up the film with roles in He Got Game, The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc and Zoolander. Bu it was the Resident Evil franchise (based on the video game series) that ultimately brought her global fame, as she portrayed anti-Umbrella activist Alice, a role she would played in five films.