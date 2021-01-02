Milla Jovovich Geeks Out About Her Daughter’s Role In Upcoming Marvel Movie

Leave a Comment
Milla Jovovich has been kicking butt and taking names since 1997’s The Fifth Element. The actor has been action film royalty with the Resident Evil franchise as well as The Three Musketeers and Ultraviolet. Now, it seems her film choices have rubbed off on her 13-year-old daughter, Ever, as she's making her action film debut. Recently, Jovovich couldn't help but geek out about her oldest daughter snagging a role in an upcoming Marvel film.
Milla Jovovich has been one of a few people who successfully made the transition from modeling to acting. Over the years, she has starred in plenty of action and sci-fi fare such as Survivor and The Fourth Kind. Now, her daughter will play a young Natasha Romanoff in the much-delayed Black Widow. Jovovich spoke enthusiastically about her daughter’s first major film role:
We call her Baby Widow. She's such a fan of the Marvel movies and you know, Ever is just such an incredible talent. She's just a real natural and it was so wonderful to watch her on set.
Having been in the film industry for over four decades, the actor also admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she was conflicted about her daughter taking part in Black Widow. While she did feel plenty of excitement, she also experienced a bit of apprehension:
On the one hand, I'm terrified because I know how difficult this industry is. And on the other hand, I'm overjoyed because I feel like my child has found their passion, and she has been very focused on it since she was five years old.
Jovovich’s candor displays the conflict many parents likely feel after their children decide to follow in their footsteps, especially in entertainment. With children’s issues gaining increased attention, the actor had every right to be both excited and cautious, especially when you consider the film industry’s track record with child stars.
As a child herself, Jovovich was 9 years old when she began her modeling career, appearing on magazine covers and in fashion campaigns for Versace, Giorgio Armani and Christian Dior. By the late 1980s and early 1990s, she had appeared in films such as Kuffs, Chaplin and Dazed and Confused. After taking a brief hiatus, the actor re-emerged in the 1997 sci-fi film The Fifth Element, which became her breakthrough role. She followed up the film with roles in He Got Game, The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc and Zoolander. Bu it was the Resident Evil franchise (based on the video game series) that ultimately brought her global fame, as she portrayed anti-Umbrella activist Alice, a role she would played in five films.
Most recently, the actor can be seen in the action film Monster Hunter (also based on a beloved video game), which is currently playing in theaters.