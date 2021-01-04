Matt Reeves Rang In The New Year In The Most Batman Way Possible

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has had a unique tenure in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. 2020's unprecedented events might have delayed a number of projects, but anticipation for upcoming movies like Matt Reeves' The Batman remain at an all-time high. Production is still underway for Robert Pattinson's debut as Bruce Wayne, and it turns out the director actually celebrated the New Year in a very appropriate way.