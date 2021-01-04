Matt Reeves Rang In The New Year In The Most Batman Way Possible

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has had a unique tenure in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. 2020's unprecedented events might have delayed a number of projects, but anticipation for upcoming movies like Matt Reeves' The Batman remain at an all-time high. Production is still underway for Robert Pattinson's debut as Bruce Wayne, and it turns out the director actually celebrated the New Year in a very appropriate way.
The Batman's road to theaters has been a long one, as it was delayed a number of times throughout the years. And when production finally began last spring, the set was promptly shut down due to global health concerns. Work has since continued both in the U.K. and in the states, and is reportedly a grueling and detail-oriented experience. Matt Reeves is clearly invested in the movie, so fans will be delighted to see that he remained on theme when celebrating the New Year. Check it out below
I mean, how cool is that? Matt Reeves' New Year's wish to the public comes with an awesome video featuring a cellist playing the iconic Batman theme song from Adam Driver's time as the Caped Crusader. We'll just have to see if this beloved musical theme ends up making its way into The Batman's mysterious runtime.
The above post comes to us from the personal Twitter of filmmaker Matt Reeves. While he became a household name for his work on the Planet of the Apes franchise, the moviegoing public is eager to see what he's got in store for his version of Gotham City. The first footage teased moody, pulled-back take on the superhero genre, which seems like a great choice given how many times Batman was been adapted for the big screen.
The video that Matt Reeves shared shows a cellist playing the classic Batman theme song, with various clips edited together to form a one-person orchestra. It's an impressive feat of musicianship, and shows how TV and film scores can become synonymous with the project they're contained in. We'll just have to see exactly what the music of The Batman is like, and how it contributes to the movie's storytelling.
Batman is one of the most popular superheroes of all time, so he's been adapted for the screen countless times throughout the years. As a result, The Dark Knight has been given some iconic theme songs, including the one that came from Adam West's beloved live-action show. The character also had an iconic theme song in the film franchise from the '90s, as well as the acclaimed animated series. And many Bat-fans can identify each song from just a few notes.
The limited footage we've seen from The Batman shows that Matt Reeves has a new vision for Gotham City. Robert Pattinson's title character will be fairly early in his crime fighting career, with the movie pitting him against a trio of iconic villains: Penguin, Catwoman, and The Riddler. But these trio of rogues aren't in their signature bright colors, but look like normal people. At least, for now.
The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on March 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your movie experiences this year.