Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Just Keep Finding Creative Ways To Keep Baby Off Social

Leave a Comment
2020 was a tough year for many, but many were able to find bright spots in the midst of the intense year. This can definitely be said for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Lyla. The couple has completely fallen in love with their baby and have included her in a few social media posts. However, none of those have actually featured Lyla’s little face. Pratt and Schwarzenegger have gotten quite creative when it comes to keeping their daughter’s face hidden from social media, and a recent batch of photos proves just how skilled they’ve become at it.
Katherine Schwarzenegger took to Instagram to post photos of the family taking a “quiet walk on the beach.” One of the photos Schwarzenegger included showed all three together, but she and Chris Pratt did manage to, once again, keep her daughter out of sight. You can see how they did it down below:
You have to hand it to Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger. They really know how to keep their hidden while still managing to share their members with their social media followers. Regardless of whether or not we can see baby Lyla, the photos are still nice, and it seems the family had a nice outing.
Believe it or not, this isn’t the strangest way the couple has chosen to conceal their baby’s face. Last month, Pratt posted a birthday tribute to Schwarzenegger, which included a number of different photos. One showed her with Lyla, but Pratt cheekly covered her face with a picture of Santa Clause. You have to appreciate that he got festive with that one.
With Lyla still being so young, it’s completely understandable that the couple wouldn’t be keen on showing her face to the public. There may come a time when this changes but, ultimately, it is their right to manage the level of visibility their child has within the public eye.
When the two aren’t doing their best to keep Lyla’s face hidden, they’re simply enjoying each other’s company. Pratt and Schwarzenegger probably would have never imagined that they’d be facing a global pandemic a year into their marriage. Despite this, the two found plenty of joy being in quarantine with one another. And it would appear that Lyla has only made things even better. WIth such a rough year, it’s nice that they found something to smile about.
Since Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger will likely continue to cover Lyla’s face, it will be fun to see how they find other creative ways to accomplish the task. Valentine’s Day is coming up next month, so maybe one of the two will opt to cover her face with a heart in a future social media post.
Keep it here at CinemaBlend for more news from the world of film and TV.