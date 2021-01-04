Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Just Keep Finding Creative Ways To Keep Baby Off Social

2020 was a tough year for many, but many were able to find bright spots in the midst of the intense year. This can definitely be said for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Lyla. The couple has completely fallen in love with their baby and have included her in a few social media posts. However, none of those have actually featured Lyla’s little face. Pratt and Schwarzenegger have gotten quite creative when it comes to keeping their daughter’s face hidden from social media, and a recent batch of photos proves just how skilled they’ve become at it.