Chrissy Teigen Can't Stop, Won't Stop Making Fun Of John Legend Over La La Land's Fake Oscar Win

Chrissy Teigen may have vowed to change her social media habits in 2021, but thankfully for the rest of us on the internet, she’s still willing to roast her husband now and again. The model and Twitter superstar took to the platform over the weekend to laugh about that time La La Land was announced as the Best Picture winner. Her husband John Legend took the burn well, but that didn’t stop the rest of us from having a shocked laugh.
The best part about the comment is it seemingly came absolutely out of nowhere. Maybe there was some sort of private life conversation none of us witnessed, but for most of us, we were just scrolling along our timelines and then came across this surprise right hook. Check it out…
Now let’s back up real quick for those of you who don’t remember this all-time classic moment. It was the 89th Oscars covering the films released in 2016. Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty were tasked with presenting the final Oscar for Best Picture. Unfortunately, they were handed the wrong card. So, they announced La La Land. Everyone involved got on stage to accept their victory until they were told they hadn’t won, and Moonlight was the real champion. It was an absolute classic WTF awkward moment similar to the Steve Harvey announcing the wrong winner at the Miss Universe Pageant.
There was so much confusion after the wrong announcement was made. At first the audience seemed to think it was a joke (probably because Jimmy Kimmel was hosting), and it took a long time for viewers at home to process what happened. Some who turned off the ceremony after the announcement didn’t even find out until the next morning, and the people on stage, of course, were as confused as anyone. That included John Legend who was an executive producer on the movie. One of Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter followers screenshotted the shocked look on his face, and she of course eagerly retweeted it because she can’t stop, won’t stop making fun of him about it. Check that magic out below…
Some situations are just too ridiculous not to laugh at. I understand how much hard work goes into making a movie. I’m sure there’s incredible disappointment around not winning. I’m sure there’s even more disappointment around being the frontrunner, thinking you won, only to later find out you didn’t. I’m not going to pretend to know what those emotions feel like. At the same time, though, what happened is objectively funny. There’s just no way around it. Some situations are just too ridiculous not to stop and appreciate, at least for their weirdness, and the end of the 89th Academy Awards is a perfect example of that. It's like when you fall down and just have to laugh at yourself.
Shoutout to John Legend for taking this joke in stride and also for being heavily involved in a movie as good as La La Land. It may not have won Best Picture, but it’s still fondly remembered years later and for many more reasons than its awkward almost win.