Chrissy Teigen Can't Stop, Won't Stop Making Fun Of John Legend Over La La Land's Fake Oscar Win

Some situations are just too ridiculous not to laugh at. I understand how much hard work goes into making a movie. I’m sure there’s incredible disappointment around not winning. I’m sure there’s even more disappointment around being the frontrunner, thinking you won, only to later find out you didn’t. I’m not going to pretend to know what those emotions feel like. At the same time, though, what happened is objectively funny. There’s just no way around it. Some situations are just too ridiculous not to stop and appreciate, at least for their weirdness, and the end of the 89th Academy Awards is a perfect example of that. It's like when you fall down and just have to laugh at yourself.