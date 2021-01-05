Zack Snyder Finally Shares Secret Wonder Woman Photo That Would've Changed The Character's History

Do you look at that photograph and instantly hear Hans Zimmer’s signature Wonder Woman theme? If so, then like me, you might have an incurable disease known as DCEU Syndrome. The new photo shared by uber-Snyder fans The Nerd Queens comes from the director himself, and features Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) surrounded by warriors during the Crimean War, which was fought over the rights to Holy Lands beginning in 1853. This would have set the DC icon’s history back even further than when it is established in Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman origin story, and introduced a wave of original characters to the DCEU.

Look closely at that image. There’s a samurai!