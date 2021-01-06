Borat 2’s Maria Bakalova Has Reached Out To Her 'Babysitter' Following The Film's Release

Borat 2 isn't exactly a movie full of "good" people. It's largely about spotlighting awfulness. And as Maria Bakalova points out, that goes for the stars as well. Jones thought she was truly dealing with a girl who was in real trouble and was trying to help her. However, for the movie to work, she could not know the truth, that she was dealing with an actress. Bakalova admits she was so touched by the woman's attempts to help that she wanted to tell her the truth, just so that she would not worry. It is nice to see that the two have been able to connect without the facade of the movie getting between them. She's certainly not the only one, the internet raised six figures on her behalf via a GoFundMe page set up by fans who felt she needed a little extra support after being fooled by the movie.