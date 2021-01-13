Upcoming Mark Wahlberg Movies: The Six Billion Dollar Man And More

Understandably so, there are some things that Mark Wahlberg usually prefers not to talk about when in conversation with the press, such as his early days as a rapper. However, one topic he cannot escape is The Six Billion Dollar Man, which the actor has been slated to star in and produce for years. The big screen update of a cult sci-fi TV series from the 1970s is actually just one of many upcoming titles with Wahlberg’s name attached that we still have yet to see.

In fact, the majority of film titles from the list I am about to present have not seen many updates on their development for the better part of a decade since they were initially announced. However, the 49-year-old, Academy Award-nominated Boston native clearly has what it takes to (eventually) get a project off the ground, having managed to release the feature-length continuation of Entourage four years after its series finale, as well as other films and TV projects he served as both star and producer for.