Zendaya Reveals Why She Decided To Shoot A Secret Movie During Quarantine

Zendaya even spoke on possibly writing and directing more in the future, which lines up with her recent comments on being inspired by other Black women in Hollywood. The actor has been remarkably busy from late 2020 into 2021, as a special episode of Euphoria was released in Dec. 2020, with another airing on Jan. 24. She is currently in Atlanta shooting the Spider-Man: Far from Home sequel. Zendaya will appear next in the reboot of the sci-fi classic Dune, which arrives in theaters and on HBO Max October 1. After the next Spider-Man movie, she is expected to film the thriller Finest Kind with Jake Gyllenhaal and Ansel Elgort as well as headline a biopic on Ronettes frontwoman Ronnie Spector.