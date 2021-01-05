Cameron Diaz Thanks Fans For Support In Her Year Of Wine

Like her pal Gwyneth Paltrow, who now runs her own Goop brand, Cameron Diaz has cut back on acting over the years, getting into the business of presenting a lifestyle brand instead. In fact Cameron Diaz recently admitted she’s retired from acting, and certainly doesn’t miss being asked to do zany things for various movies, including running in heels, as she recently admitted happened during The Holiday (a movie that also features her sort-of drinking wine). We’ll keep you updated on how her fledgling wine brand continues to fare in the marketplace in 2021. If well, I'm guessing she'll celebrate with some bubbly.